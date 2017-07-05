NOVATO (BCN) — Firefighters called in the Marin County hazardous materials team to neutralize a chemical spill in Novato Wednesday morning, according to a spokeswoman for the Novato Fire Protection District.

A person walking a dog on Fernando Drive smelled a strong odor around a vehicle and called 911 around 4 a.m., according to fire spokeswoman Sandy Wargo.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they observed a spill inside the vehicle, Wargo said.

“Per protocol, we stepped that up to a hazardous materials call,” Wargo said.

After talking to the property owner, they determined that the chemical in question was less than a gallon of hydrochloric acid.

“People at the home are doing some construction and clean-up, and that can be used to clean up countertops and concrete,” Wargo said.

The county hazmat team used a neutralizer, similar to baking soda.

They removed the acid and disposed of it, according to Wargo.

No injuries were reported and the last emergency vehicle left the scene around 9 a.m.

“People who are transporting any type of chemicals should make sure they’re sealed and being carried correctly, and it usually states on the container how to transport or store it correctly,” Wargo said.

