MARTINEZ (KRON) – An animal shelter in Martinez is making a grand effort to reunite owners with their pets after the 4th of July.

Contra Costa County Animal Services Department will have booths set up outside their offices where people can check in and locate their lost pets or file a report that their pet is missing.

It’s being called “Mission Unite.”

Every year after the 4th, Contra Costa Co. Animal Services is overwhelmed with lost pets and calls about lost pets who were frightened by the fireworks and took off from their surroundings.

This is the first event of its kind here in Contra Costa County.

Today they are open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and close for lunch hour from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

One KRON4 viewer in Suisin City reached out to the station this morning.

They are looking for the owner of a scared dog that ran into their garage during fireworks around 8:00 p.m.

The dog has no collar and/or tags. Here is a picture:

If this dog belongs to you, the person who found her can be reached at 707-305-3330.

