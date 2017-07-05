OAKLAND (KRON) — We’re already at the midway point of the baseball season, as the All-Star game is coming up next week.
For the San Francisco Giants, Buster Posey will be making his fifth All-Star appearance. He’s hitting .332, with 10 home runs and 35 RBI.
Posey will start the All-Star Game as the catcher for the National League.
And across the Bay, the Oakland A’s representative is new to the festivities.
First baseman Yonder Alonso is the only All-Star for the green and gold.
And it’s a special achievement for the longtime major leaguer.
KRON4 Sports Reporter Mark Carpenter has his story.
Watch the above video to see Mark’s full report.
The All-Star game is Tuesday in Miami.
