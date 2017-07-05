VALLEJO (KRON) — On the Fourth of July, the Vallejo Fire Department had its hands full responding to illegal fireworks.

A grassy field off Admiral Callaghan Lane at Turner Parkway caught fire.

A quarter acre of land burned as a result of illegal fireworks.

Here are the numbers on Jul. 4:

The city received 131 illegal fireworks-related calls, more than triple the 42 reported calls last year.

And of those 131 calls, the fire department says illegal fireworks caused 13 fires.

“We upped staff additional units on the night of the Fourth of July specifically for that….But it seems like the more we try, we’re chasing our own tail…There were more illegal fireworks reports this year than last year,” Vallejo Fire Department Spokesman Kevin Brown said. “Same with the year before.”

Despite handing out several hundred fliers reminding the public that fireworks are illegal in the City of Vallejo, not everyone listened.

The fire department says no injuries were reported as a result of the illegal fireworks.

Here is the full report from firefighters:

The Fire Prevention Division (FPD) responded to approximately 45 of the 131 calls received by VPD Dispatch between the hours of 4PM and Midnight. This does not include the calls received before or after the 4th.

VFD experienced 13 vegetation/grass fires ignited by the unlawful use of fireworks.

VPD dispatch reports that there were no injuries reported from the 4th of July Holiday event.

All fireworks are prohibited by the Vallejo Municipal Code and the adopted 2016 California Fire Code. The Vallejo Fire Department follows all safety directives provided by the California State Fire Marshal.

FPD also inspected and monitored the public display fireworks shows on Mare Island and the Six Flags theme park. Both of these events occurred between 9:30 and 10:30PM

Nationwide NFPA DATA

In 2013, fireworks caused an estimated 15,600 reported fires in the U.S., including 1,400 structure fires, 200 vehicle fires, and 14,000 outside and other fires.

More than one-quarter (28%) of fires started by fireworks in 2009-2013 were reported on Independence Day. Almost half (47%) of the reported fires on the Fourth of July were started by fireworks.

According to the CPSC, more than one-third (35%) of the people seen in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries from June 20-July 20, 2014 were under 15; nine percent were under five.

CPSC data show that sparklers alone accounted for more than one one-quarter (28%) of the emergency room fireworks injuries seen from June 20-July 20, 2014.

