VIDEO: Man drowns after canoe overturns on 4th of July

MASSACHUSETTS (KRON) — One man is dead after a boating accident in Massachusetts on the evening of 4th of July.

The man was in his 40’s, according to officials.

His full identity was not released.

The man reportedly was not wearing a flotation device when his canoe tipped over in Lake Hiawatha.

Apparently he wasn’t able to swim, fire officials said.

The body was recovered shortly before midnight about 100-feet away from the shoreline.

An investigation is underway.

