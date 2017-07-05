VIDEO: Mother of 2 children killed in Concord hit-and-run crash gives emotional press conference

Published:

 

CONCORD (KRON) — The mother of two children who were killed in a Concord hit-and-run crash gave an emotional press conference on Wednesday night.

The man accused in a hit-and-run crash in Concord, that killed two boys, has been charged with two counts of murder.

Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson Jr., 35, faces two counts of murder, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run.

“I don’t think that people who show so little regard for their own lives as well as for other people’s lives should be able to get bail on anything,” Aida Reyes said.

A 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were ejected from the Durango and died at the scene.

The Contra Costa County coroner’s office has identified the boys as 5-year-old Vincent Reyes-Rothenberg and 10-year-old Lorenzo Reyes.

“Thank you for making sure that with these charges, when conviction time comes, there will be justice for my children,” Reyes said while crying.

