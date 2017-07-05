SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has the most popular NBA jersey in the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James comes in second place.

NBA finals MVP Kevin Durant comes in at third place, representing the Warriors.

Durant is followed by Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving respectively.

And don’t forget about the rest of Golden State.

Klay Thompson owned the 10th-most popular jersey.

Draymond Green was in 11th place.

