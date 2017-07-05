SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a woman for allegedly shooting a man in a San Jose Costco parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Costco, located at 5301 Almaden Expressway.

Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The woman was arrested at the scene without incident and will be booked into the county jail. Police recovered a gun and will book it as evidence, according to San Jose police Officer Albert Morales.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

