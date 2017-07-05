NEWARK (KRON) — A young man in Newark nearly lost his hand on the Fourth of July when he tried to light an illegal mortar-type firework.
At around 10:45 p.m., officers on illegal firework patrol noticed a man sitting on the ground with a group of people surrounding him.
When they approached the group, they realized the young man’s left hand was badly injured.
An officer placed a tourniquet on his hand to slow the bleeding until an emergency crew arrived.
He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for traumatic injuries to his left hand.
A SnapChat video shows the aftermath of the explosion.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN WHO KILLED ANTIOCH GAS STATION CLERK DURING ROBBERY FOUND DEAD
- 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN SHOT, KILLED IN SAN JOSE IDENTIFIED
- NEW VIDEO RELEASED OF ASIANA PLANE CRASH
- YOUNG NEWARK MAN BADLY INJURES HAND IN FIREWORKS ACCIDENT
- 7 ARRESTED AFTER FIGHT BREAKS OUT AT ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIR
- WOMAN SLAPS STORE EMPLOYEE FOR REFUSING TO ACCEPT RETURN
- ‘GO BACK TO CALIFORNIA’: COUPLE’S CAR, HOUSE VANDALIZED