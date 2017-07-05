Young Newark man badly injures hand in Fourth of July fireworks accident

NEWARK (KRON) — A young man in Newark nearly lost his hand on the Fourth of July when he tried to light an illegal mortar-type firework.

At around 10:45 p.m., officers on illegal firework patrol noticed a man sitting on the ground with a group of people surrounding him.

When they approached the group, they realized the young man’s left hand was badly injured.

An officer placed a tourniquet on his hand to slow the bleeding until an emergency crew arrived.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for traumatic injuries to his left hand.

A SnapChat video shows the aftermath of the explosion.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

