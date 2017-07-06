SAN JOSE (BCN) — Three teenage boys and two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in East San Jose last year, police said on Thursday.

Jesus Barragan-Sandoval, 20, was arrested in San Jose on Monday. Prior to that, police nabbed a 15-year-old suspect on June 6 and a 17-year-old suspect on June 13, also in San Jose.

The teens were booked into juvenile hall and Barragan-Sandoval was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Barragan-Sandoval was scheduled to appear in court Thursday and will appear again on Tuesday afternoon.

The trio joins two other suspects who were arrested in San Jose on Jan. 19. Raul Tellez, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were also booked into the Main Jail and juvenile hall, respectively.

Tellez is being held without bail.

The shooting took place around 6:50 p.m. on April 16, 2016 in the 10000 block of Lyndale Avenue, near Lyndale Elementary School.

When police arrived after receiving a report of a shooting, they found Cruz Antonio Castro, a Stockton resident, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died soon after, according to police.

Investigators determined that Castro had been walking on Lyndale Avenue when the suspect vehicle stopped and several men or teenage boys exited, before at least one of them shot Castro.

The group then ran back to the vehicle, before it sped off.

Anyone with information about Castro’s death has been asked to call San Jose police detectives at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.