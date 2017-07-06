Arizona man says police attacked him for jaywalking



ARIZONA (KRON)– An Arizona man said he was a victim of police brutality after officers accused him of jaywalking.

The altercation happened Monday night and was all caught on camera.

The man said he was walking on the sidewalk when two officers pulled over and accused him of jaywalking.

He said the officers then tackled him and repeatedly punched him in the head and kicked him in the stomach.

The man is asking for an independent investigation into the officers’ actions.

The police department has yet to comment on the incident.

