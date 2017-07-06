Clif Bars recalled over possible nut contamination

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (WCMH) — The FDA says Clif Bar is recalling three of its products due to the possible presence of undeclared nuts.
The agency says Clif Bar got complaints of allergic reactions to tree nuts and peanuts.
According to the FDA, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the recall.
The recalled items are Builder’s Bar chocolate mint flavor, Clif Kid Z-bar protein chocolate mint, and Clif Kid Z-bar protein chocolate chip.
Consumers can get a full refund by returning those products, including snack sizes and variety packs, to the stores where they were purchased.
Clif Bar
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: MOTHER OF KIDS KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN EMOTIONAL AS SUSPECT CHARGED
- RICHMOND POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL
- DOG ATTACK ON 7-YEAR-OLD BOY CAUGHT ON CAMERA
- MOM FORCED TO GIVE UP SON’S SEAT ON UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT
- MAN SAYS HE WAS FIRED FOR DOING A GOOD DEED
- KIDNAPPING CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN LOS ANGELES
- COUPLE ACCUSED OF ASSAULT OVER COLD CHICKEN ORDER IN CUSTODY