Cosby’s retrial on sex assault charges is set for November

By Published:
Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby’s retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.

An order signed Thursday by Judge Steven O’Neill says all parties must report to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 6.

Prosecutors found themselves back to square one June 17 after the judge declared a mistrial. The jury failed to reach a verdict in more than 52 hours of deliberations over six days.

District Attorney Kevin Steele vowed to put Cosby on trial again, saying accuser Andrea Constand supported the decision.

Cosby was tried on charges stemming from an encounter with the former Temple University worker, who said she was sexually assaulted in 2004.

Cosby turns 80 next week and contends the encounter was consensual.

