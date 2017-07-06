Driver attacks car with golf club following road rage incident

HERCULES (BCN)–Police are seeking a suspect who attacked the vehicle of another driver with a golf club, breaking its windows, after an alleged road rage incident Tuesday morning in Hercules.

At 6:38 a.m., officers responded to an assault at San Pablo Avenue and Muir Road, police said.

At the scene, officers located the victims’ vehicle and spoke with the four people inside.

Officers learned the incident started on Refugio Valley Road at Coronado Avenue, police said.

According to police, a man driving a Honda followed the victims down Refugio Valley Road, through the Creekside Center, and onto northbound San Pablo Avenue. There, the suspect driver pulled in front of the victims’ vehicle, causing both vehicles to stop.

The suspect then exited the Honda and, carrying a golf club, began attacking the victims’ vehicle, breaking two windows.

The suspect then drove off before police arrived.

Police were unable to locate the suspect and a description of him was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hercules police at (510) 724-1111.

