VIDEO: 4 Ducks arrested, booked on charges of loitering?

NEW MILFORD, Pennsylvania (KRON/CNN) — Police have arrested four ducks for loitering?

Police officers are usually pretty busy on the Fourth of July keeping the streets safe, but that does not mean they can’t have a little fun.

An officer in Pennsylvania made an unlikely arrest during his shift.

Officer Sheehan found the fowl suspects loitering in a parking lot on the Fourth of July.

They did not resist arrest and hopped right into the back of the patrol car.

Police were able to locate the owner and she came and picked them up.

No charges were filed.

