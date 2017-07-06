Gasoline stolen from Novato Unified School District bus yard

NOVATO (KRON)–Novato police are searching for a pair accused of stealing gasoline from the Novato Unified School District bus yard Wednesday night.

The left occurred around 11:12 p.m. at a bus yard on Olive Avenue.

A school district custodian noticed a man and woman pumping gas from underground storage tanks used to fill school buses, police said.

The duo fled the scene in a white Ford Econoline box van or similar vehicle with a California license plate that reads 7BQK347.

According to police, the driver was described as a Hispanic male, in his 30s, bald and a medium build.

The passenger in the vehicle was described as a white female, blond hair, and heavy set.

