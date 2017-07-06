Kid gets middle finger stuck in desk, Florida fire department comes to rescue

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland Fire Department firefighters rescued a curious little kid who got his middle finger stuck in his desk last week.

In a post to the department’s Facebook page, firefighters said the child got his finger wedged in the metal components of the desk.

Firefighters were able to quickly free him from his predicament.

Crews from Station 2 and Polk County Fire Rescue helped get the child out.

“This is likely the only time he’ll be able to get away with doing this,” the post said of the photo.

