Kidnapping caught on camera in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KRON)–Los Angeles police are searching for a woman after her kidnapping was caught on camera.

In the surveillance video, the victim is seen talking to a man.

The woman tries to walk away and the suspect opens the door to his van.

He then grabs the woman by her hair and throws her into his vehicle.

According to police, there was another person in the passenger seat, who throws something out the window.

Police don’t know the name of the victim but based on the video they believe the man and woman may know each other.

