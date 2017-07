SUISUN CITY (KRON) — A three-alarm grass fire is threatening homes in Suisun City on Thursday afternoon, firefighters said.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. near 533 Bella Vista Drive, a fire dispatcher said.

This is happening near the Travis Air Force Base.

Further information was not immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES