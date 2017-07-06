Lindsay Lohan wants Americans to ‘stop bullying’ Pres. Trump

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lindsay Lohan is asking the nation to “stop bullying” President Donald Trump.

Loahn made the call on Twitter responding to a user who had shared a Breitbart story.

“THIS IS our president,” Lohan tweeted. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017

Lohan also called the president’s family “kind people.”

“As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?” she wrote in another reply on Twitter.

Lohan’s support for the president come 13 years after Mr. Trump made comments about the then 18-year-old on the Howard Stern Show, People reports.

“She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed,” Mr. Trump said in reference to Lohan. “How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they’re always the best in bed?”

When those comments resurfaced in the 2016 election campaign, Lohan’s representative issued a statement saying in part, “Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by Presidential nominee Donald Trump.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES