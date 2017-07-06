Man arrested in connection with San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police arrested a man in connection with the death of a 63-year-old man in San Jose, police announced Thursday.

Leonard Daguro died early on June 19 after police responded to a 1:50 a.m. fire aid call of a man not breathing in the 2200 block of Denair Avenue, located off of McLaughlin Avenue in South San Jose.

San Jose resident Rael Andal, 30, was arrested in San Jose on June 29 for allegedly being responsible for Daguro’s death.

Andal has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide and is being held without bail.

Police have not released any details regarding what led up to Daguro’s death or a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call San Jose police Detective Todd Jennings or Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

