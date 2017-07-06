Police: Man attempts to drown girlfriend in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KRON)– Morgan Hill police are investigating a domestic violence incident after a man tried to drown his girlfriend in a swimming pool on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. in the area of Pine Way.

The victim told police she was attacked by her boyfriend, who also tried to drown her.

She was able to escape and call 911.

Responding officers were not able to locate the suspect, Gage Palafox.

Palafox was last seen driving a 2004 Suzuki Verona with the license plate number 5RLE959.

