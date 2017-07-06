Man found guilty of 2013 San Francisco JewelryMart killings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Antioch man was found guilty today of all charges filed against him for fatally shooting two women in the San Francisco Gift Center & JewelryMart, nearly killing the store owner and then firing at police officers in 2013.

A San Francisco Superior Court jury found Barry White, 27, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder, six counts of assault on a peace office and one count of illegal possession of an assault weapon.

White was on trial for the attack at Victoga Inc., a jewelry store in the San Francisco GiftCenter & JewelryMart at 888 Brannan St., on July 12, 2013.

Prosecutors said White waited until other customers had left the store before shooting and stabbing Lina Lim, 51, and Khin Min, 35, who died at the scene, and store owner Vic Hung, who survived his injuries.

He then left the store and fired at responding officers before surrendering when he ran out of ammunition.

Prosecutors have said the killings, which were captured on store surveillance video cameras, were triggered by a dispute over the price of an item White purchased.

