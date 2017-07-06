Man struck during San Francisco shootout

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A man was injured in a shootout between people in vehicles Wednesday in a public housing complex in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

The 28-year-old man was struck in the leg during the shootout, which occurred shortly before noon in the area of thePotrero Terrace complex in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street, police said.

He was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive his injuries.

No suspect descriptions were released today and no arrests have been reported.

The shooting is the second reported this week in the Potrero Terrace complex.

A woman was also struck in the leg by gunfire while standing outside in the 900 block of Connecticut Street on Monday morning, according to police.

She is also expected to survive her injuries.