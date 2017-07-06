Mountain lion sightings close Alum Rock Park trails in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Park Rangers in San Jose have closed two popular trails Thursday in Alum Rock Park after mountain lions were spotted in the area.

One Way Road and South Rim trail will be closed to all recreational use for at least two days.

The mountain lions were seen along the trails. Park Rangers have confirmed that the signings were one or more of the park’s resident lions.

Park Rangers will reassess the area on Saturday.

Anyone encountering a mountain lion, should keep the following safety tips in mind:

Do not approach a mountain lion, it may feel cornered if you approach it.

Do not remain in the area.

Stand tall, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms or throwing objects.

Pick up small children, without bending over.

Back away slowly, giving the lion an opportunity to escape

Do not turn your back or run away, which might trigger a chase response.

Fight back, if attacked.

REPORT ALL ENCOUNTERS OR ATTACKS IMMEDIATELY -If a human is attacked by a mountain lion, call 9-1-1. -If you have a face-to-face encounter with a mountain lion, contact a Park Ranger or call the Alum Rock Park Ranger Office at (408) 259-5477.

