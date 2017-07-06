SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have released the mugshot of a woman accused of shooting a man in a San Jose Costco parking lot on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old woman allegedly shot a man she knew at the Almaden Costco in South San Jose. She has been identified as Nori Tejero.
The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Costco at 5301 Almaden Expressway.
Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
A gun was booked into evidence and Tejero, a San Jose resident, was arrested at the scene and booked into the county jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bail.
Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
