SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have released the mugshot of a woman accused of shooting a man in a San Jose Costco parking lot on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old woman allegedly shot a man she knew at the Almaden Costco in South San Jose. She has been identified as Nori Tejero.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Costco at 5301 Almaden Expressway.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

A gun was booked into evidence and Tejero, a San Jose resident, was arrested at the scene and booked into the county jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bail.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

