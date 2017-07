Police: Fairfield man arrested for having child pornography

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A Fairfield man has been arrested for having child pornography, police said.

On Thursday, police searched the home of 31-year-old Geno Hurtado and took him into custody. Police knew about him downloading and sharing child porn several months ago, authorities said.

Hurtado was arrested at his home on El Toro Court.

Police seized several electronics from the home.

Hurtado was booked into Solano County Jail on charges of having child porn.

No other information has been made available by police.

