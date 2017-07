Suspicious package on Muni bus in San Francisco cleared

UPDATE: Police say suspicious packaged cleared in San Francisco. The streets are reopening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a suspicious package on a Muni bus in San Francisco’s Marina District, police said.

The police activity is happening on Marina Boulevard. in between Laguna Street and Buchanan Street. Traffic is closed in both directions on Marina Boulevard.

Police received a call reporting the suspicious package at around 12:11 p.m.

The Muni was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Several businesses in the area were also evacuated.

No merit to anything hazardous. Streets are reopening. https://t.co/LYUuvayard — SFPDSgtMike (@SFPDSgtMike) July 6, 2017

Marina closed from Laguna to Buchanan. #SFPD EOD is responding to investigate a suspicious package. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/g75nFwh0LZ — SFPDSgtMike (@SFPDSgtMike) July 6, 2017

