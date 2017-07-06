Puppy zipped in suitcase and thrown into river

LINCOLN (KRON)–A six-month-old puppy was rescued after being zipped inside a suitcase and thrown into the Delta.
Boaters found the puppy was found last week near Highway 4.
The dog was taken to Stockton Animal Services and is being cared for by another rescue group.
According to the boaters who found the pit bull mix, she was badly injured.
The dog was named Juno and is recovering at a foster home.
Investigators are still searching for the person responsible.
