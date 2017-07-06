Richmond police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

RICHMOND (KRON) — Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Jessica Padilla was last seen Wednesday at around 5:45 p.m. at the Richmond public library.
Her mom picked her up from the library. However, they got into a fight and Jessica ran back inside.
The 12-year-old has not been seen since.
Jessica is a Hispanic female who stands 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 140 lbs, has black long hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
If you see anyone who matches her description or know her whereabouts, please call Detective Oliver at (510) 621-1725 or dial 911.
