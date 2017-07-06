SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose Earthquakes player has woken up from a coma late Thursday morning after he nearly drowned in Lake Tahoe.

20-year-old Matheus Silva is now responsive and able to speak, according to team officials.

Silva and his Reno 1868 FC teammates woke up early Tuesday morning to drive to Lake Tahoe for the Fourth of July to try and reserve a spot on the crowded beach.

When they got there at around 6 a.m., Silva jumped into the cold water, a press release from the team stated. He began struggling to stay afloat as he returned to shore and called out for help.

His teammates rushed into the lake and nearby paddle boarders also came to his aid, pulling the Silva out of the water and bringing him to shore. He did not have a pulse at this time.

A bystander on the beach began performing CPR, eventually reviving Matheus and restoring his breathing and heartbeat while first responders were alerted.

He was immediately taken to Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe before being airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, where he was unresponsive.

Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli and Matheus’ family in Brazil flew to Reno to support him.

He remained in a coma until Thursday late morning, when he woke up and was extubated.

He is expected to undergo a series of outpatient cognitive and physical tests before being released from the Intensive Care Unit. He is scheduled to begin physical therapy on Friday.

“We are incredibly excited and relieved to announce that Matheus Silva has awoken from his coma and is fully responsive,” said Fioranelli. “The entire Earthquakes organization is grateful for the invaluable effort by the doctors, players and staff at Reno 1868 FC and bystanders on the beach that contributed to Matheus being alive and well today.”

