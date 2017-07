Santa Rosa police release most-wanted list

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police have released their most-wanted list on Thursday.

The Sonoma County Alliance Take Back Our Community is offering a reward for leading to the arrests.

If you see anyone on this list, you are asked to call police at (707)-543-4170.

Police say the suspects may be armed and dangerous.

The suspects are:

Darius Bunyad, felony warrant

Oswaldo Prado Gallardo, wanted for murder

Oronde Karanja Hikes, felony warrant

Jesus Alberto Sanchez Lugo, felony warrants

Joseph Robert Luna, felony PRCS warrant

Moses Legesse, felony warrants

Francisco-Sanchez Reyes, wanted for murder

Martin Santos Salcedo Rodriguez, felony warrants

Carlos Martin Toledo, felony warrant

Edgar Andres Toscano, felony warrants

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES