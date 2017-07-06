CONCORD (KRON) — The City of Concord is considering signing off on a pilot program that would test autonomous delivery robots that would bring goods to residents there from the local businesses.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us how it works.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
