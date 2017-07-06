Tech Report: Concord could allow testing of robots that deliver goods to your home

By and Published:

 

CONCORD (KRON) — The City of Concord is considering signing off on a pilot program that would test autonomous delivery robots that would bring goods to residents there from the local businesses.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us how it works.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s