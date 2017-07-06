The World According to Gary: Warriors welcome Nick Young

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors’ newest member, Facebook’s first reality show involving the Ball family, and a moose chase.

Former Lakers shooting guard Nick Young, also known as “Swaggy P”, is headed to the Warriors.

Facebook has given the greenlight to produce a reality show centered around Lavar Ball and his family. Mark says Facebook is trying to enter the ring with Netflix and Hulu.

A video surfaced of a moose chasing a golfer and his friend in Sweden. The moose was not letting up.

