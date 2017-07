Toddler dies after drowning in Antioch swimming pool

ANTIOCH (KRON)–A toddler died Wednesday night after drowning in an Antioch swimming pool.

The accident happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Point Drive.

Antioch police and paramedics arrived within minutes and the 3-year-old was transported to a local hospital where life-saving efforts failed to revive the child.

According to police, based on preliminary information the incident was an accident.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES