UC Berkeley student robbed on campus

BERKELEY (KRON)–A strong-arm robbery occurred on the University of California, Berkeley campus Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to University of California police, the robbery occurred at 2:23 p.m. along the Grinnell Pathway on the university’s campus.

A female student was walking on the path when she was approached by two suspects who stole her personal property and fled on foot, police said.

Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.

The victim was not injured, police said.

According to police, the suspects were described as black male teenagers, 6 feet tall, with medium to light complexions, thin builds, cleanshaven, and both were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and gray pants.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police at (510) 642-0472 during business hours, or (510) 642-6760 all other times.

