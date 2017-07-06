University of California offers in-state admission to 70,000

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California says it has offered admission to nearly 70,000 California undergraduates, a slight dip from last year’s historic high.
Preliminary figures released Thursday show that a total of 106,011 students, including nonresidents, were accepted as freshmen to one of the public system’s nine undergraduate campuses.
Californians account for roughly two-thirds of all the applicants offered a spot.
Admissions offers to in-state applicants declined 1.7 percent from last year when UC accepted more than 71,000 California undergraduates and enrolled 7,500 new California undergraduates.
The boost was part of a three-year goal of enrolling 10,000 additional California undergrads by fall 2018.
Despite the slight decline this year, the UC is on track to enroll an additional 2,500 California residents this fall, it said in a statement.
