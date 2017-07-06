VIDEO: New “Banksy” rat mural in San Francisco is a fake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fans of graffiti artist Banksy got excited for a while when it appeared that a new mural had surfaced in San Francisco overnight–or at least a new version of one of his older pieces.

But not all is what it seems.

It’s a big rat on the side of a building in the Haight. People at first figured that the famously quirky artist was back at work in the Bay Area.

But no….it’s reportedly fake, recreated by two Banksy fans who used a projector.

They’ve put the Haight Street Rat back in the spot where it used to be.

It’s not clear whether Banksy would approve. The original was up for a brief time here in 2010 but was removed when the building owner threatened to paint over it.

It toured art galleries and there are conflicting stories on whether it was eventually sold to a private owner.

Who knows how long the fake version will be in place.

If you want to see it, it’s on the 1600 block of Haight Street.

