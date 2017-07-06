VIDEO: New York police looking for fingerless robber

NEW YORK (KRON/CNN) — New York police are looking for a robber who is missing several fingers.

But his lack of fingers does not seem to slow him down since police say the man has struck at least three times since the beginning of the year at high-end stores.

Police say he has grabbed about $45,000 dollars in merchandise.

In the first two heists, he stole jackets.

The latest caper was last week, and they say he managed to swipe a statue from a jewelry store.

