Water rescue at San Mateo Bridge was training exercise

UPDATE: The water rescue was a training exercise.
SAN MATEO (KRON) — A water rescue is underway at the San Mateo Bridge on Thursday afternoon, a source told KRON4.
Two people are in the water.
A sheriff’s office boat is going to the rescue with the Coast Guard.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: MOTHER OF KIDS KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN EMOTIONAL AS SUSPECT CHARGED
- RICHMOND POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL
- DOG ATTACK ON 7-YEAR-OLD BOY CAUGHT ON CAMERA
- MOM FORCED TO GIVE UP SON’S SEAT ON UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT
- MAN SAYS HE WAS FIRED FOR DOING A GOOD DEED
- KIDNAPPING CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN LOS ANGELES
- COUPLE ACCUSED OF ASSAULT OVER COLD CHICKEN ORDER IN CUSTODY