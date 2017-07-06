Water rescue at San Mateo Bridge was training exercise

UPDATE: The water rescue was a training exercise.

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A water rescue is underway at the San Mateo Bridge on Thursday afternoon, a source told KRON4.

Two people are in the water.

A sheriff’s office boat is going to the rescue with the Coast Guard.

