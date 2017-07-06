NAPA COUNTY (BCN) — State Highway 128 that runs between Napa County and Winters in Yolo County is closed Thursday afternoon because of an 80-acre wildland fire in Yolo County, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winters Fire at Highway 128 and Pleasant View Road 3 miles southwest of Winters started around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Cal Fire said it was 10 percent contained as of 3:40 p.m.

Highway 128 in the west and Pleasants Valley Road in the east are closed. Around 200 personnel are at the fire scene, Cal Fire officials said.

Highway 128 is expected to reopen Friday morning, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

No damage from the fire has been reported in Napa County, sheriff’s officials said.

