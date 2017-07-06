Wildfire closes Highway 128 between Napa and Yolo counties

By Published:

NAPA COUNTY (BCN) — State Highway 128 that runs between Napa County and Winters in Yolo County is closed Thursday afternoon because of an 80-acre wildland fire in Yolo County, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winters Fire at Highway 128 and Pleasant View Road 3 miles southwest of Winters started around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Cal Fire said it was 10 percent contained as of 3:40 p.m.

Highway 128 in the west and Pleasants Valley Road in the east are closed. Around 200 personnel are at the fire scene, Cal Fire officials said.

Highway 128 is expected to reopen Friday morning, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

No damage from the fire has been reported in Napa County, sheriff’s officials said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s