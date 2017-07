ANTIOCH (KRON) — Two people suffered smoke inhalation on Friday night after a 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch, Contra Costa County firefighters said.

The fire is happening in the 3900 block of Delta Fair.

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

