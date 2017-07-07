PORTERVILLE, California (KRON) — A 1-year-old girl and her mother were allegedly abducted by two men in Southern California on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The amber alert is active in Kern, Tulare, and San Bernardino counties.

Officers say Deleyza Ceron, and her mother, were taken by two men at around 2 p.m.

Ceron is described as being 2 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ceron’s mother, Maria Sanchez Palomares, is described as being 22 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was allegedly assaulted and kidnapped by the two suspects.

The first suspect, identified as Valentin Angel Dillasenor, is 20 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build. He has black hair and a mustache, with brown eyes.

The second suspect is Juan Santos Martinez. He is 40 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, the CHP said.

Both suspects are armed and dangerous, officers said.

The suspects and victims are all described as Latino.

The suspects were last seen driving a mid-1990s white Chevrolet or GMC sports utility vehicle, possibly a suburban. The car has an unknown Washington license plate number.

The rear window of the car is broken out and covered in white tape. The left rear window is inoperative and in the down position, officers said.

If you see the suspects or victims, you’re asked to call 911.

