Amber Alert: 16 year old kidnapped in Southern California

(KRON) A 16 year old boy has been kidnapped by at 31 year old female in Southern California. The CHP has issued an Amber Alert.

From the CHP:

ON JULY 6, 2017, AT 04:00 PM, ERIC COLEMAN WAS ABDUCTED FROM LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA. ERIC COLEMAN IS A 16 YEAR OLD BLACK MALE, 5 FEET 8 INCHES TALL, WEIGHING 150 POUNDS, WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES, WITH AN UNKNOWN CLOTHING DESCRIPTION.

THE SUSPECT, KANDICE JOHNSON, IS A 31 YEAR OLD BLACK FEMALE, STANDING 5 FEET 3 INCHES TALL, WEIGHING 147 POUNDS, WITH RED, GREEN, AND BLACK MULTI-COLORED BRAIDED HAIR, WITH AN UNKNOWN CLOTHING DESCRIPTION. THE SUSPECT SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING A 2014 BLACK TOYOTA CAMRY, WITH A CALIFORNIA LICENSE PLATE NUMBER 7XWL023.

IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1

