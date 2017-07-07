CHP: Santa Rosa carpool cheater caught driving in diamond lane with lady mannequin in passenger’s seat

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A man was caught driving in the carpool lane in Santa Rosa with a lady mannequin in the passenger’s seat, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the officer is trained to observe human nature and fashion, and figured, it’s way too hot to be wearing a thick hoody.

“We get calls every day complaining about them, and we catch them every day,” the CHP said on Facebook.

The driver was ticketed just after 5 p.m. Friday.

“He called shenanigans, made a stop, and took the appropriate enforcement action,” the CHP said.

