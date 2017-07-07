OAKLAND (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a massive 4-alarm fire at a construction site in Oakland Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the 4:00 a.m. hour and is burning at 23rd and Valdez streets, just two blocks away from the Grand Ave. side of Lake Merritt.

The construction site was huge apartment complex project that was supposed to hold 200 units.

Breaking news-massive fire in downtown Oakland. 23rd and Valdez. Can be seen for miles @kron4news pic.twitter.com/wzqYSpuYGI — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 7, 2017

The 1,000 square feet space is completely engulfed in flames.

The fire started as a two-alarm and quickly turned into a four-alarm.

By 5:45 a.m. a significant part of the building collapsed.

A crane that towers over the site is spinning around the top of the burning building, forcing crews to back away.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Breaking news-massive fire in downtown Oakland. Can be seen for miles. Even from San Francisco @kron4news pic.twitter.com/TqyWLsTR51 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 7, 2017

