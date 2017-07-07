Earthquakes player rescued from Lake Tahoe emerges from coma, suffered cold water shock

Alejandro Diaz, Matheus Silva
FILE - In this July 14, 2015, file photo, San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva, right, challenges Club America forward Alejandro Diaz (30) for the ball during the second half of an International Champions Cup soccer match in San Jose, Calif. The Earthquakes say Silva has emerged from a coma, two days after the Brazilian defender was rescued from Lake Tahoe. Silva, who was playing this season for Reno 1868 FC, struggled while swimming at a Fourth of July gathering. He was pulled from the water by teammates and bystanders but was unresponsive and did not have a pulse. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(KRON) The San Jose Earthquakes say Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma, two days after the Brazilian defender was rescued from Lake Tahoe.

Silva came out of the coma Thursday morning. He was responsive and able to speak, but will undergo additional testing. The 20-year-old was playing this season on loan for Reno 1868 FC, which is part of the United Soccer League.

Silva struggled while swimming at a Fourth of July gathering. He was pulled from the water by teammates and bystanders but was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.

Authorities say Silva suffered from cold-water shock.

By the time emergency crews reached him off the public beach near the Zephyr Cove Resort, his teammates and another bystander on a paddle board had rescued him and started CPR efforts. The fire marshal said swimmers regularly drown each year in the famed lake from cold water shock syndrome, which cramps up muscles. The surface water temperature hovers around the mid-50s this time of year.

