Grass fire burns at Crocker Amazon park in San Francisco

(KRON) A 2 to 3 acre grass fire is burning near Crocker Amazon park in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Fire Department is asking anyone in the area avoid Crocker Amazon Park due to outdoor fire. John McLaren School is to shelter in place. Stay inside and close windows to minimize exposure to smoke.

Avoid the area of Crocker Amazon Park due to outdoor fire. John McLaren School to shelter in place. Stay inside and close windows. https://t.co/F6pjIhMqLi — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) July 7, 2017

