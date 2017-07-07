Health Alert: antibiotic-resistant STD gonorrhea on the rise

(KRON) A drug resistant strain of the sexually transmitted disease Gonorrhea is on the rise.

The World Health Organization is reporting that data from 77 countries show that antibiotic resistance is making gonorrhea – a common sexually-transmitted infection – much harder, and sometimes impossible, to treat.

Every approximately 78 million people are infected with the STD. Gonorrhea affects more women than men. The infects the genitals, rectum and throat.

You can read the entire World Health Organization report by clicking here.

