SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A church youth program volunteer has been arrested for sexually assaulting a man on last month, police said.

36-year-old Marvin Sotorizo, of San Francisco, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on five counts of sexual assault charges.

On Jun. 27, a man walked into the Bayview Police Station and said he was the victim of a sex assault. During the police investigation, officers learned Sotorizo sexually assaulted another victim, police said.

Police found the suspect at 25th Street and Potrero Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Jun. 27. He was arrested there.

Sotorizo works as a volunteer in charge of a youth program at a Mission District church, police said.

If you have any more information, you are asked to contact police at 415-553-9225.

